Give Your Dog A Bone?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sounded an alarm after receiving 68reportss of pet illnesses and deaths related to processed dog treats. It says dogs should not be given such treats. No specific brands were mentionned but a variety of commercially available treats described as Ham Bones, Pork Femur Bones, Rib Bones and Smoky Knuckle Bones have been listed by the agency.

Unlike uncooked butcher-type bones, these ones are smoked or baked and contain preservatives, seasonings and smoke flavours. Symptoms to watch for include choking, cuts or wounds in the mouth, vomiting and diarrhea. Click here for more on this story.