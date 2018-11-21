Glamour Magazine Is Ending Its Printed Version And Going Entirely Online.
Oh good- no I can feel bad about myself on line rather than at the check out!
It’s a magazine that’s been around for about 80-years and now the lifestyle magazine will only publish two collectable glossy issues per year.
Print media has had major issues since the digital media took over the world.
-But this begs the question- what am I going to read at check out? I don’t want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days or have Dr Oz tell me how my lifestyle is killing me… And I don’t want to learn about family friend fun at home!
The last publication for Glamour Magazine will be in January!