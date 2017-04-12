Go ahead, let it out. Crying while listening to sad music is good for you!
Feeling like you need to just sit in your room, peer through a rain-streaked window, and listen to the Wind beneath my wings?
It turns out that crying along to sad songs is guaranteed to make you feel better – so grab your Luther LP….
A study published in Scientific Reports found that crying to sad songs produces a measurable sense of pleasure in the person doing it.
The researchers found that when people experienced chills or cried, they were more likely to be breathing deeply and experiencing pleasure – which suggests that we get genuine pleasure from listening to sad songs and have a fittingly emotional response.