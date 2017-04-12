Go ahead, let it out. Crying while listening to sad music is good for you!

Dale & Charlie’s Super-Soppy Songs commercial!

It turns out that crying along to sad songs is guaranteed to make you feel better – so grab your Luther LP….

A study published in Scientific Reports found that crying to sad songs produces a measurable sense of pleasure in the person doing it.

The researchers found that when people experienced chills or cried, they were more likely to be breathing deeply and experiencing pleasure – which suggests that we get genuine pleasure from listening to sad songs and have a fittingly emotional response.

Here’s the Sad Story!