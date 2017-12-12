GO Expanding Rail Service On Barrie Line – But Not All The Way To Barrie

More trains are being added to the Barrie GO Train Line in the new year. Starting January 2, hourly midday and evening service will be introduced between Union and Aurora Stations, seven days a week. In addition, there will be extra morning, afternoon and late evening trips between Union and Bradford Stations. On weekends, there will be hourly train service between Union and Aurora Stations. All trains will serve the new Downsview Park GO Station, connecting to the TTC Line 1 subway extension to York Region. GO bus connections will be timed providing customers north of Aurora Station convenient access to the new train services. With the changes, there will be 230 GO train trips every week along the Barrie GO line, nearly six times the 40 trips per week that were operated a decade ago.