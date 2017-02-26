Golden Girls Fans, Get in Here!

THERE’S A GOLDEN GIRLS THEMED CAFE IN NEW YORK!

Sorry… Really needed to get that off my chest.

But seriously, Did you know a café dedicated to our girls recently opened up in New York? WELL NOW YOU DO!

Look at how totally perfect it is, the wallpaper, the phone, the chairs!

It’s called the Rue la Rue, after Rue McLanahan and owner Michael J. LaRue, who was a friend of McLanahan’s.

The café is full of memorabilia, with LaRue telling The New York Times “it’s a museum with good food.”

Even the bathroom is perfection:

The food is, of course, Golden Girls–themed, with dishes like lasagna al forno and Genügenflürgen cake available, along with special coffee blends inspired by the characters.

And of course, there’s cheesecake. The stuff that will help you solve all of the worlds mysteries and problems.

I think I need to book a trip to New York, ASAP.