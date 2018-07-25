Goldfish Crackers Recalled Due to Salmonella Scare

Never did we think the day would come that crackers could make you sick, but, alas — it’s 2018.

Campbell’s, the Canadian supplier of Goldfish has issued a recall today due to a salmonella scare. The recall comes after a notice from one of Pepperidge Farm’s (Campbell’s in Canada) suppliers that whey protein used as seasoning could have the presence of salmonella. Those products include Ritz crackers, Goldfish and Swiss Rolls, in the United States. Only Goldfish are being recalled in Canada.

The voluntary recall was issued Monday for the Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Flavour Blasted® Xtreme Cheddar in Canada, while there are other flavours in the United States that are also being recalled. For more information on that please check here.



Customers who have purchased Goldfish Flavour Blasted® Xtreme Cheddar are being asked to check if the serial number matches that of the impacted batches.

“The whey powder is an FDA-regulated product that is being voluntarily recalled by the producer, Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI). Additional FSIS-regulated products containing the recalled whey powder may be added to this public health alert as more information becomes available,” the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a press statement.

Pepperidge Farm is asking customers who purchased said product should not eat them. “Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information.”