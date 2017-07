1:00pm Registration

2:00pm Shotgun Start

7:00pm Steak Dinner

Entry Fee is only $90pp

Full payment must be received to confirm your spot.

Includes:

Warm-Up Bucket of Balls at Cedar Links Golf Centre

18 Holes of Golf and Cart

BBQ Steak Dinner

For more information on the tournament please click here http://golfinnisbrook.com/reg/golfing-for-nicaragua-charity-golf-tournament/