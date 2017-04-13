Good Friday, Easter Sunday – What’s Open And Closed
Double-whammy this long weekend
GOOD FRIDAY
CLOSED
- Municipal and provincial government offices
- Schools
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
- Orillia Square Mall
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Convenience stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- Simcoe County It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- Barrie There will be NO garbage collection; collection will take place on Saturday
- Orillia There will be NO garbage collection Good Friday or Easter Monday; collection will take place on Saturday this week and will be a day late next week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie None
- Orillia None
- Colltrans No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- Midland None
- Bradford None
- GO Transit Sunday schedule
EASTER SUNDAY
CLOSED
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
- Orillia Square Mall
- Vaughan Mills
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below to check which locations are open and hours
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Some Ontario Craft Brewers, click here to check on one near you
- Convenience stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- Barrie None
- Orillia None
- Colltrans No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- Midland None
- Bradford None
- GO Transit Sunday schedule