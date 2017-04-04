Listen Live

Google Wants Canadian Students to Design the Google Doodle for Canada’s 150th

The Winning Artist Gets $10,000!

By Life Hacks

Google Canada is getting in on the Canada 150 celebrations by letting Canadian students design the daily doodle.

The Doodle 4 Google competition is open to Canadian students from kindergarten to Grade 12. Students have until May 2nd to submit their designs to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

“This year’s competition is all about celebrating the future of Canada,” says Googles vice president, Sam Sebastian. “We’re excited to see how students imagine the next 150 years!”

The winning artist will receive a $10,000 University scholarship, a $10,000 technology grant for their school, and a trip to the final Doodle 4 Google event in June.

Click here for more information about the contest. 

(cover photo via Vanderelbe.de flickr)

Related posts

Booze Infused Ice Cream Is A Real Thing

The Cost of Brand Name Diamonds

Top 10 Crazy MLB Ballpark Foods of 2017

Big Mac, McChicken And Filet-O-Fish Sauces Hit Canadian Grocery Stores This Spring

Fix That Hangover!

10 Empowering Books Every Little Girl Needs On Her Shelf

Why You Should Hit The Snooze Button

5 Natural Remedies you Have to Try

Netflix: What To Look Forward To In March