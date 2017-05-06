Gord Downie Was At The Raptors Game Last Night!
Pictures and videos inside.
Gord Downie got a standing ovation last night at the Toronto Raptors game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. And not only that but Drake was in the crowd too!
Canadian legends Drake and Gord Downie. #Raptors pic.twitter.com/oNhi1Gg1jp
— Brad Fay (@SNBradFay) May 6, 2017
It’s the most Canadian hug of all time.
.@Drake bows to @GordDownie as the two Canadian music legends share a moment at halftime. #NBA pic.twitter.com/gjAUbSi1TV
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 6, 2017
He even hugged the Toronto Raptor mascot!
Gord Downie was presented with a special Raptors jersey with the #1 on it.
. An amazing honour to present the jersey. Humbled. “@Raptors: Legend. #RTZ #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Cnq6mLCQGn“
— The Raptor (@the_raptor) May 6, 2017
Main Image via sportsnet.ca