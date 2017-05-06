Listen Live

Gord Downie Was At The Raptors Game Last Night!

Pictures and videos inside.

By Kool Celebrities

Gord Downie got a standing ovation last night at the Toronto Raptors game at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. And not only that but Drake was in the crowd too!

It’s the most Canadian hug of all time.

He even hugged the Toronto Raptor mascot!

Twitter

Gord Downie was presented with a special Raptors jersey with the #1 on it.

Main Image via sportsnet.ca

Related posts

First Will & Grace Poster Hits The Internet

WATCH: Kristen Bell Help With A Promposal

WATCH: Star Wars Characters Sing ‘All Star’ By Smash Mouth

Watch: Ed Sheeran Releases New Video For “Galway Girl”

Happy Days Cast Reunites For Erin Moran’s Memorial

Strangest Looks from the 2017 MET Gala

Johnny Depp is Given His Lines Through an Earpiece so he Doesn’t Have to Memorize his Lines

Kendall Jenner Photoshop-Bomber Is One Of The Funniest Things On The Internet

LOOK: Adorable Picture of Princess Charlotte Released