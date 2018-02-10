Got A Broken Heart? Don’t Worry, Hooters Can Help!

For Valentine’s Day, Hooters is running a #ShredYourEx promotion. You can score free boneless wings by bringing a picture of your ex to Hooters and shredding it using their in-house paper shredder (or scissors).

You’ll get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 regular wings.

All you need to do is go to Hooters’ ‘Shred Your Ex’ website to answer a question and upload a photo, from there you’ll receive a coupon that you print out and bring to the Hooters restaurant.

Activating the deal is as simple as bringing a photo of your ex to your favourite local Hooters location on Valentine’s Day, where Hooters Girls will help you shred the evidence.

#ShredYourEx quiz online at hooters.com/ShredYourEx.