Got Some Spare Socks?

There are coat drives, mitten and toy drives this time of year. And now…a sock drive…

Emma Hamilton, Sam Lee and Ali Vanderwielen are collecting socks for My Sisters Place in Alliston, Out Of The Cold in Barrie, Women’s and Children’s Shelter of Barrie and the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter in Orillia. They hope to collect a thousand pairs by December 20. New socks only please; all sizes for kids to adults. They can be dropped off at:

Wranglers Barn and Grill – 201 Hurst Drive, Unit 8 & 9, Barrie

Tire Discounter – 37 Hamilton Rd, Barrie

Rosewater Beauty & Wellness Centre- 157 Bradford St, Barrie

Kendra Vanderwerf Hairstylist- 39 Albany Ave

Pick-ups can be arranged through:

For more on the Warm The Soles Sock Drive, listen below to our interview with Emma Hamilton…

banner image: Warm The Soles – Facebook