Listen Live

Got Some Spare Socks?

Friends collecting for local shelters

By News

There are coat drives, mitten and toy drives this time of year. And now…a sock drive…

Emma Hamilton, Sam Lee and Ali Vanderwielen are collecting socks for My Sisters Place in Alliston, Out Of The Cold in Barrie, Women’s and Children’s Shelter of Barrie and the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter in Orillia. They hope to collect a thousand pairs by December 20. New socks only please; all sizes for kids to adults. They can be dropped off at:

  • Wranglers Barn and Grill – 201 Hurst Drive, Unit 8 & 9, Barrie
  • Tire Discounter – 37 Hamilton Rd, Barrie
  • Rosewater Beauty & Wellness Centre- 157 Bradford St, Barrie
  • Kendra Vanderwerf Hairstylist- 39 Albany Ave

Pick-ups can be arranged through:

For more on the Warm The Soles Sock Drive, listen below to our interview with Emma Hamilton…

banner image: Warm The Soles – Facebook

Related posts

Most Canadians Expect to Be Done Holiday Shopping By The End of Cyber Monday

Public Info Session To Discuss Student Assessment

Driver Clocked At nearly Three Times The Speed Limit

Bracebridge Man Charged with Three Counts of Assault

Simcoe County Paramedics Dig Out Their Elf Hats

Here Comes Santa Claus!