GOTTA SEE IT: Amazing Images of Coldplay in Toronto

Incredible views of last night's concert...

By Darryl on the Drive

Last night Coldplay performed their first of 2 sold out shows at Rogers Centre, Toronto.

It was a perfect night for an outdoor show and that’s one of the benefits of a retractable roof.

.@coldplay is electric! ❤️ #ColdplayToronto

A post shared by Winston Sih (@winstonsih) on

Xylobands lighting up the @RogersCentre for #ColdplayToronto ✨| via {jerritime} twitter #coldplay #ahfodtour

A post shared by Coldplaying (Official Account) (@coldplayinghq) on

