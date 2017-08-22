GOTTA SEE IT: Amazing Images of Coldplay in Toronto
Incredible views of last night's concert...
Last night Coldplay performed their first of 2 sold out shows at Rogers Centre, Toronto.
It was a perfect night for an outdoor show and that’s one of the benefits of a retractable roof.
What a city – what a venue, what a crowd!
R42#ColdplayToronto pic.twitter.com/M396TplPNC
— Coldplay (@coldplay) August 22, 2017
From the furthest seat in the house….
R42#ColdplayToronto pic.twitter.com/GIcI9uwa3u
— Coldplay (@coldplay) August 22, 2017
Such a heavenly view!
R42#ColdplayToronto pic.twitter.com/ktROOHD1Wo
— Coldplay (@coldplay) August 22, 2017