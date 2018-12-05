Listen Live

GQ Magazine Says That Boot Cut Jeans Are Making A Come Back!

Cue the theme song to Beverly Hills 90210!

By Kool Style

They are known as uncircumcised jeans and are NOT everyone’s favourite and there seems to be resistance for the comeback…

But many protested the return of the Belly Shirts and chokers too? No one sported the boot cut like the cast of 90210!

The problem with the boot cut jean- is your shoe game must be on point or you’ll just look rediculous!

Look for them this Spring!

