Grade 6 Students In Barrie Become Entrepreneurs

Grade 6 students at Hewitt’s Creek Public School are making a difference. They’ve been working with Coffee Culture, part of an Entrepreneurial Adventure Program to learn how to create and develop their own business. They began “Pawsitivity Marketing,” a business that advertises businesses and raises awareness for local causes. They set up a PAWS for a Cause coupon card and have raised $4500, so far, for the Barrie SPCA.