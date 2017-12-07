Grade 7 class local fundraiser – We Will Not Rest Me To We

Our goal is to help alleviate some of the needs of the homeless in Barrie. We will be having a drop off this Thursday night from 4-8pm at the school for items listed below to help our cause!

Toiletry’s, Infant Formulas, Baby Food, Baby Diapers, Powered Milk, Creamer, Coffee, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Quaker Oats, Healthy Cereal, Socks, Underwear, Jeans, Sweatshirts, Work Boots, Granola Bars, Fruit & Pudding Cups Juice Boxes, Tear Top Pastas, Healthy Soups, Pasta & Pasta Sauce, Tarps, Tents, Blankets, sleeping Bags, Sheets. Bottled Water

Codrington Public School, 217 Codrington Street