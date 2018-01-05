Grammy Performers Announced!

Awards season officially kicks off this Sunday with the Golden Globes! Next up, The Grammy’s! The Recording Academy just announced the first group of artists that will perform at the 60th annual awards.

Nominees Lady Gaga, P!nk, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town are all set to take the stage when music’s biggest night returns to NYC for the first time in 15 years.

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards® hosted by James Corden are live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 with coverage starting at 6:30pm et / 3:30pm pt / 5:30pm mt on City.