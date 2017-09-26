Listen Live

Granny having trouble with Randy men in her Neighbourhood!

Well isn’t this a pickle…

By Kool Mornings

A grandmother is having trouble with men waking her up in the middle of the night… Apparently her move has been mistaken for a brothel.

The Granny, who doesn’t want to be named thinks that there is a fun house near by and randy man are getting the address wrong.

Its become such a problem that Granny was forced to write a note and tape it to her front door…

 

“This is a private address, Not a massage Parlour!”

Police are aware of the problem and have asked anyone who has information to be in touch!

Related posts

We shouldn’t charge our phones overnight….Here’s why.

Funeral crasher caught!

New this fall! A Sleeping bag coat!