Granny having trouble with Randy men in her Neighbourhood!

A grandmother is having trouble with men waking her up in the middle of the night… Apparently her move has been mistaken for a brothel.

The Granny, who doesn’t want to be named thinks that there is a fun house near by and randy man are getting the address wrong.

Its become such a problem that Granny was forced to write a note and tape it to her front door…

“This is a private address, Not a massage Parlour!”

Police are aware of the problem and have asked anyone who has information to be in touch!