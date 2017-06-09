Gravenhurst Fire Wants Flying Lanterns Grounded

There’s no law forbidding flying lanterns in Ontario, but Gravenhurst Fire might wish there were. The Service’s Fire Prevention Officer Rob King is asking folks to avoid using these paper lanterns, after an incident in town. A concerned citizen brought a burnt lantern in, after it landed on a roof in downtown Gravenhurst. King says these things are just too unpredictable.

He adds it could land somewhere close to you, literally and figuratively.

In 2009, the Ontario Fire Marshal asked Health Canada to declare a ban on the flying rings of fire. Health Canada felt there was no need to regulate the product at the time.