Gravenhurst, Inside Workers Reach Deal

The Town of Gravenhurst and its unionised inside workers have reached a deal. Yesterday’s town council meeting saw Mayor Donaldson and the rest of council approve a collective bargaining Ratification between the town and OPSEU Local 325, representing Gravenhurst’s office clerical and technical inside workers. The four year deal was already ratified by union members at the end of May, and comes with a pay raise, rules covering health, wellness, and overtime, and increased scheduling flexibility.