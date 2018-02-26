Listen Live

Gravenhurst Reviewing, Revitalizing Town Website

Feedback Sought on Site Functionality

By News

The Town of Gravenhurst wants its online presence to get with the times. The Town today says it is going to be reviewing and improving the functionality of its website, and wants the community to help. An online website improvement survey is now live, looking for folks to weigh in and let Gravenhurst know how its site can better serve residents’ needs. A focus group session is also on the books for early May, with details available through the town’s current website.

