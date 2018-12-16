Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle Gives Guitar To Elderly Man Who Had His Stolen

Edward Sheppard, 82, was devastated when the guitar his late wife gave him was stolen. She didn’t have a lot of money and had gathered up change to get him this special gift. He had then decorated it with floral patterns so it was quite a labour of love.

After his story got media attention, comedian Mark Critch sent out a tweet asking if any of his musician friends had a guitar to spare. Alan Doyle, formerly of the band Great Big Sea responded saying he had one so he hand delivered it to the guy.

Wonderful hang with a wonderful man. Merry Christmas Mr. Sheppard. Hope you get your stolen guitar back. This one should keep u going till then. pic.twitter.com/4lmv4RfGzj — Alan Doyle (@alanthomasdoyle) December 15, 2018

How amazing is this?

He’s still got it, too. Well done Mr. Sheppard. What a Gent. Thanks @markcritch for kickstarting a lovely gathering. pic.twitter.com/MMqX150mB7 — Alan Doyle (@alanthomasdoyle) December 15, 2018

A Christmas miracle!