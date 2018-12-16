Listen Live

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle Gives Guitar To Elderly Man Who Had His Stolen

A Christmas miracle!

Edward Sheppard, 82, was devastated when the guitar his late wife gave him was stolen. She didn’t have a lot of money and had gathered up change to get him this special gift. He had then decorated it with floral patterns so it was quite a labour of love.

After his story got media attention, comedian Mark Critch sent out a tweet asking if any of his musician friends had a guitar to spare. Alan Doyle, formerly of the band Great Big Sea responded saying he had one so he hand delivered it to the guy.

How amazing is this?

