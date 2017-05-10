Great View Along Barrie’s Waterfront Helped Put Handcuffs on Suspect

Cops say an e-biker tried his best, but wasn’t able to hide from the law. Officers say they spotted a sport bike hitting high speeds along Lakeshore Drive in Barrie, just before 9:00 last night. It’s said the biker knew police were there, but kept trying to evade officers through traffic. Thanks to open sight lines along the waterfront however, police say they were able to watch the suspect ride off towards Tiffin St and hide his bike behind a dumpster. A 30-year-old man from Mississauga was hit with a few charges including not having a licence or insurance. His ride was impounded for a week.