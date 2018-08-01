Listen Live

Greece Is Having An Issue With Their Donkeys…

and you think you have a bad back?

By Kool Travel

A major tourist attraction in Santorini Greece is riding on the back of a donkey while taking in the beautiful sights- trouble is, the donkeys are being crippled by overweight tourists when they attempt to carry them up the steep cobbled hills…

Don’t worry- the locals have a plan… They have begun to breed their donkeys with stronger mules so they can accommodate the bigger population…

According to a spokesman for the charity “Help the Santorini Donkeys” the animals should only be carrying 20 % of their body weight- so they have started to crossbreed mules as donkeys aren’t strong enough…

Here’s more on the story

Related posts

World’s Unluckiest Man Found In Italy

Ontario And Vancouver Has The Highest Gas Prices In The Country!

Asteroid Passing By Earth Tonight! Here’s How To Watch!