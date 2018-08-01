Greece Is Having An Issue With Their Donkeys…

A major tourist attraction in Santorini Greece is riding on the back of a donkey while taking in the beautiful sights- trouble is, the donkeys are being crippled by overweight tourists when they attempt to carry them up the steep cobbled hills…

Don’t worry- the locals have a plan… They have begun to breed their donkeys with stronger mules so they can accommodate the bigger population…

According to a spokesman for the charity “Help the Santorini Donkeys” the animals should only be carrying 20 % of their body weight- so they have started to crossbreed mules as donkeys aren’t strong enough…

