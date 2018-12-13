Greene Family Lights a MUST SEE in Angus

Greene Family Lights are lit again this year and the Griswold’s have nothing on this over the top display.

LISTEN to Greg Greene, the architect behind the elaborate set up tell Darryl what’s new to see this year!

This year is bigger and better than ever which goes with the new theme of “The Greatest Show!”

The display now has taken over the next door neighbours property, includes a massive 30ft screen all synchronized to music which you can tune inside your vehicle.

Supporting Essa Fire Department and they were there to witness the unveiling of this year’s display.

Watch the incredible light display here.