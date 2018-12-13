Greene Family Lights a MUST SEE in Angus
This year raising money for the Essa Fire Department...
Greene Family Lights are lit again this year and the Griswold’s have nothing on this over the top display.
LISTEN to Greg Greene, the architect behind the elaborate set up tell Darryl what’s new to see this year!
This year is bigger and better than ever which goes with the new theme of “The Greatest Show!”
Posted by Greene Family Lights on Tuesday, November 27, 2018
The display now has taken over the next door neighbours property, includes a massive 30ft screen all synchronized to music which you can tune inside your vehicle.
Supporting Essa Fire Department and they were there to witness the unveiling of this year’s display.
