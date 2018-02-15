Grocery Delivery At Your Fingertips Now Available In Barrie

The uber of grocery apps is now available in Barrie. It’s called Instacart and it lets you shop for groceries from wherever your smartphone or tablet is, with an average Joe in charge of buying it and delivering it to you. Extra fees are attached, it’s more costly than going to the grocery store yourself, with about forty cents extra per item, plus a delivery fee. There’s also a premium package that waives certain fees, and you can learn more through the Instacart website.