Gross eating habits we’re all guilty of.
Have you ever used your fingers as a spoon, just like Joey on "Friends" with his peanut Butter fingers?
According to a recent survey by Buzzfeed, 70% of us sometimes use our finger as a spoon to eat things like peanut butter or icing when we eat cake.
Here are eight more gross eating stats . . .
1. Do you ever eat food that’s fallen on the floor? 57% said yes.
2. Do you ever lick your fingers clean after you eat? 64% admitted to it.
3. Do you ever end up with food all over your face? 54% of us do. 83% said they sometimes spill on their clothes, and 45% sometimes get food in their HAIR.
4. Do you make chewing or slurping noises when you eat? Only 25% said yes.
5. Do you ever talk with food in your mouth? Only 43% said yes, which seems low.
6. Do you ever lick your plate clean? 35% of people said they do it.
7. Do you ever pick food out of your teeth and then swallow it? 70% said yes.
8. Do you ever eat something that’s too hot . . . spit it out . . . wait for it to cool down . . . and put it back in your mouth? 45% of people said yes.