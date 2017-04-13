Gross eating habits we’re all guilty of.

According to a recent survey by Buzzfeed, 70% of us sometimes use our finger as a spoon to eat things like peanut butter or icing when we eat cake.

Here are eight more gross eating stats . . .

1. Do you ever eat food that’s fallen on the floor? 57% said yes.

2. Do you ever lick your fingers clean after you eat? 64% admitted to it.

3. Do you ever end up with food all over your face? 54% of us do. 83% said they sometimes spill on their clothes, and 45% sometimes get food in their HAIR.

4. Do you make chewing or slurping noises when you eat? Only 25% said yes.

5. Do you ever talk with food in your mouth? Only 43% said yes, which seems low.

6. Do you ever lick your plate clean? 35% of people said they do it.

7. Do you ever pick food out of your teeth and then swallow it? 70% said yes.

8. Do you ever eat something that’s too hot . . . spit it out . . . wait for it to cool down . . . and put it back in your mouth? 45% of people said yes.