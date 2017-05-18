Listen Live

Group Of Kids Sought After Adjala-Tosorontio Barn Fire

No Injuries Following Abandoned Barn Fire

By News

A barn fire in Adjala-Tosorontio is being called suspicious. Firefighters called out to Highway 50 near the 20th Sideroad around 7:00 last night to find the barn fully engulfed in flame. The Adjala-Tosorontio fire service made short work of it, while police worked to confirm it was abandoned and with no livestock inside. It’s reported four or five kids were seen running from the barn, but a K9 search of the area turned up nothing. The Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the blaze.

Related posts

Driver Charged After Vehicle Rear Ended in Alcona

Motorcyclist Rushed to Toronto Hospital After Innisfil Crash

Careful With Those Fidget Spinners

Locks Will Be ‘Locked’ This Weekend On Trent-Severn Waterway

MISSING: Orillia Man

Police Week Activities

DUI Charge Laid in Connection to Tottenham Crash

Five Charged in Orillia Drug Raid

Three Arrests After Three Crimes in Barrie