Guess who may be heading the Super Bowl half time show?

Jay-Z turned down the Super Bowl halftime show, but the other half of the suit and Tie may be stepping up! Reports suggest that JT is in talks to perform again. The last time, if you recall was back in 2004 with Janet Jackson and the wardrobe malfunction…

Word on the street is that Jay-Z turned down the big show in support of the NFL protests. BUT, how cool would it be if Jay-Z showed up and performed with JT.

Justin was featured with Jay-Z in the holy grail project. And then there was the Suit & Tie collaboration.