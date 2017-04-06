Guy Gets Paid Too Much and Goes on Epic Shopping Spree

Payday is already one of the happiest days of the week. It was even happier for Steve Burke who was expecting a paycheck of about £446.60 but got £44,660 instead.

The smart thing to do when you notice an error on your paycheck is to report it. Not Burke. He assumed he was the victim of a “cyber crime” and started spending the money as quickly as possible. There are a lot of scams out there, but none where criminals actually give their victims money.

He spent more than £28,000 on a car, an e-cigarette, hotel rooms, designer clothes, a gold chain, gambling, cocaine and vodka. The company sent him an email alerting him of their mistake, but he claimed that he couldn’t remember when he saw it. They were only able to recover £15,000.

His court date is July 25th.