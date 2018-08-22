Guy Offers Up His Forehead As Billboard Space!

Looking to make a little extra cash? Use your brain, literally!

There’s a guy named Tony O’Rourke who is a bartender in the UK and has decided to rent his forehead as a moving billboard.

Tony says he saw a gap in the market and is hoping that his forehead will pay off. Tony is offering businesses that chance to temporarily tattoo their company logo on his head where everyone will see!

He says that prices are negotiable but will take no less than 200 pounds.

