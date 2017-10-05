Guys invent a robot that does your ironing!

Thankfully, two inventors have created a robot that dries and irons up to 12 separate pieces of your clothing all at the same time. It’s called the Effie and its inventors say it cuts ironing time by around 95%.

And it takes no time at all. The robot gets your clothes ready to wear in just 3 minutes. Don’t worry if you’re doing something else while the robot is ironing- there’s an app that let’s you know when your clothes are ready for wear!

There’s also a scented ball compartment that keeps your laundry smelling nice!

It’s easy to use too, but this level of laziness won’t come cheap. It’s said to retail for over $1000 Canadian…

The inventors are hoping to release their robot in the spring go 2018…

