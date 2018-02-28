Guys Loses His Mind Trying To Buy His Girlfriend A Pair Of Black Leggings…

I’m sure my husband can relate to this guys pain when trying to buy something for his girlfriend. I sent Rob to Vaughn Mills to get our son a pair of shoes- needless to say, it didn’t go as it should have. Regardless of me giving him specific instructions on what shoes to buy and where exactly the store was in the mall, he still managed to get himself all worked up. Kinda like this guy!

Taylor Anne Gallagher asked her BF Tim to pick her up some new leggings as she was at work and did not have the time.

Taylor and Tim thought this would be a simple task… And then, Taylor received an influx of messages from Tim- proving that finding leggings was actually harder than it looks…

The texts included:

‘There’s so many types of leggings.

Why? For what reason?

Do you want ankle length or ones that don’t say ankle length?

Do you need ones with zips?

‘Why do some have zips? This is incredible.

I fail to understand the need for eight thousand different types of leggings.’

The texts continued,

I don’t know what to get man,

I’m on the floor now in the foetal position, send help.

I’ve been in this shop for five days now,

I miss the sun.

Tay, I love you. Tell my family I love them too….

Tim finally left that shop and went to H&M and found a pair by asking someone!