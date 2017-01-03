Gwen Stefani has been named Revlon’s latest global ambassador

Other musicians who represent the beauty brand include: Ciara, and actresses Olivia Wilde and Halle Berry… In a statement to People.com Gwen said her decision to partner with Revlon was inspired by her passion for cosmetics.

Regis Philbin will make a return to TV

Regis joining Home & Family on Hallmark Channel for a full week of shows from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, as a special guest star…According to the network, Philbin can be expected to participate in “all aspects of the show, from cooking in the kitchen, to playing games and DIYs.” This is his first hosting stint on national television since leaving Live with Regis and Kelly in 2011. Philbin has appeared alongside former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford on Today several times since leaving Live! Home & Family airs on the Hallmark channel daily at 10 a.m. ET/PT.

This is soo Fetch…. Mean Girls the Musical is on its way…

It’s been 13 years since mean girls hit the big screen, also marking the end of Lindsay Lohan’s career…Thanks to Lorne Michaels, who will be producing the musical- we can all relive our high school Mean girl memories…The show will premiere on October 3 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. No Cast members have been announced. But you can bet Lindsay will be there…. Depending how well it does- It will than go to New York, or like most popular girls, become washed out and a total mess….