Gwen Stefani Is Reportedly Finalizing A Las Vegas Residency Deal

It looks like Gwen Stefani could he headed to Sin City.

According to E! News, Stefani is “very close” to finalizing a deal for a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood. The No Doubt front woman took a trip to Vegas this past weekend, where she stopped by to visit Jennifer Lopez back stage at her Vegas show. JLo’s show also takes place at Planet Hollywood and is set to conclude in September of 2018.

Rumour has it No Doubt may also participate in the show. The source told E! that it could be billed as “Gwen Stefani with No Doubt”.