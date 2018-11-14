Listen Live

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Being Slammed On Social For Her Attempted Tribute To Stan Lee

Not her finest moment!

By Dirt/Divas

Gwyneth, who plays Pepper Potts in Marvel movies including Iron Man and The Avengers, posted a snap of her and Chris Pratt and she was wearing a dress that you can purchase as her Goop Shop… Message read:

“For my pal who asked, this “UPDATE: I just heard about Stan Lee, he will be so missed. What a genius, and always so lovely. True gentleman.”

Naturally fans were outraged that she tried to pay tribute and pay the bills at the same time… She has since deleted the post in question but it had already been captured and shared online.

