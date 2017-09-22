Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop company is backing “Psychic Vampire Repellent.”

Never thought I’d need this product!

According to the New York Post, the spray is made by Paper Crane Apothecary — shockingly based in Los Angeles — and is a mix of aromatherapeutic oils that allegedly “banish bad vibes (and shield you from the people who may be causing them).”

Gwyneth isn’t trying to target Dracula but emotional vampires, who are negative and draining your energy…

So, to safeguard your aura, just spritz around your head a few times (don’t ingest it though!), and voila, vampires vanquished.