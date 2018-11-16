Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Holiday Gift Guide Is Out!

The Goop website reads in part: “Our annual guides aim to make holiday shopping personal, thoughtful, and more than a little playful.”

There are lots of categories to choose from. There’s the Guy’s Gift guide which includes Darkfin Power Gloves for the Aquamen in your life…

Socks, shirts- and some manscaping products like Beard Balm also.

For her, There’s the traveller’s gift guide, The cook’s gift guide- the wellness junkie’s gift guide and more…

The more… is the Ridiculous but awesome gift guide….

“Sex Dust” (a powder you can add to your morning kale smoothie that may or may not boost your sex drive)

On this list you can buy a King Size 24K gold rolling papers. There is also a Swarovski Banana lamp and a breakfast with Giraffes package….

There’s the lover’s guide. Gifts include: Self love stray. There’s the big love bouquet- Monthly delivery of flowers.

There’s the Tube web bra- Describe as shocking, sexy and just the right amount of subversive. Happy shopping!