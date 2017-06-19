Haim Cover Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman” At Surprise Show
Surprise Show Led To The Cover Of A Classic
On Saturday, Haim played a surprise pop-up show in LA for 100 lucky fans. The trio announced the show on Friday, which led to a rush of fans lining up to try to get a spot.
During the intimate performance, Haim surprised their audience with a cover of Shania Twain’s 1997 hit single “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” Footage of the cover was shared by a few fans on social media. Check out clips of the performance below.