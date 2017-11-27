Grey Cup night saw the Toronto Argos Beat the Calgary Stampeders as it snowed on the field. Halftime was quite a time with the return of Shania Twain to the Grey cup stage. The last time she took this stage was back in 2002.

Shania looked lovely and slightly light a Christmas tree ornament in her red fur boots, matching red fur jacket and gloves and giant hair. She as escorted to the stage via dog sledge.