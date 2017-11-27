Halftime Was Quite A Time With The Return Of Shania Twain To The Grey Cup Stage.
You couldn’t get more Canadian last night in our Nation's Capital.
Grey Cup night saw the Toronto Argos Beat the Calgary Stampeders as it snowed on the field. Halftime was quite a time with the return of Shania Twain to the Grey cup stage. The last time she took this stage was back in 2002.
Shania looked lovely and slightly light a Christmas tree ornament in her red fur boots, matching red fur jacket and gloves and giant hair. She as escorted to the stage via dog sledge.
this is also the way i am greeted whenever i visit canada
— Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) November 27, 2017