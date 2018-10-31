Halloween Etiquette When Heading Out Trick or Treating!
Trick or Treat smell my feet...
- Wait Your Turn. Don’t rush in if other trick-or-treaters are already at the door. Stand back and wait until the group has left and then approach the door.
- Ring the Bell. Ring only once. If no one comes to the door after one ring, move on to the next house.
- Trick-or-Treat, Please and Thank You. Say trick or treat and please when someone answers the door. Say thank you after you receive your treat.
- Don’t be Picky. Don’t search through the goodies looking for the perfect treat. Take what’s offered without complaint or grab an item from the top of the candy bowl.
- One Piece. Take one piece of candy unless the host insists take more.
- Respect the Property. Stay on sidewalks and off of neighborhood lawns. Don’t throw candy wrappers on the ground.
- Lights Out. No light means no trick-or-treating. Pass over homes if their lights are turned out.
- Closing Time. Trick or treating should end by 9 o’clock or sooner. Don’t treat or treat past 9:00 PM.