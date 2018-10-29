Halloween Pet Costumes
From a UPS Delivery Dog to Harry Pupper these are the best...
We love to spoil our house pets, last year the National Retail Federation said over $400 million was spent on Halloween costumes for pets.
Let’s take a look at some of this year’s best….
Dog on a plate
UPS Delivery Dog
It’s National Cat Day, here is a cat walking the plank
The Mega Millions winner made an appearance
Dog Mop Bucket
Wayne & Garth Dogs
And finally, Harry Pupper