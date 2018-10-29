Listen Live

Halloween Pet Costumes

From a UPS Delivery Dog to Harry Pupper these are the best...

By Darryl on the Drive

We love to spoil our house pets, last year the National Retail Federation said over $400 million was spent on Halloween costumes for pets.

Let’s take a look at some of this year’s best….

Dog on a plate

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mmm tasty 😱 #Halloween 🎃

A post shared by Original Teddy Bear Dog 🐶🐻 (@munchkintheteddybear) on

UPS Delivery Dog

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#kk #ups #deliverydog #costume #dogcostume

A post shared by Katrina (@missskwm) on

It’s National Cat Day, here is a cat walking the plank

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Speak like a scurvy pirate or swim th’ plank! ⚓️ #TalkLikeAPirateDay

A post shared by Revention Music Center (@reventioncenter) on

The Mega Millions winner made an appearance

Dog Mop Bucket

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#besthalloweencostume #besthalloweencostumeever #doghalloweencostume #halloweendog #doghalloween #halloween #halloweencostume

A post shared by Laura Valenti (@pawwprintsfurever) on

Wayne & Garth Dogs

And finally, Harry Pupper

