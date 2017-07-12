Listen Live

Halloween Special will feature Michael Jackson’s Music!

It's gonna be a Thriller!

By Dirt/Divas

The Michael Jackson estate announced it partnered with CBS to produce an hour-long animated Halloween special set to air this fall…

Jackson’s music will soundtrack the story of a young duo named Vincent and Victoria who “accidentally” meet on Halloween night.

Alongside a dog named Ichabod, Vincent and Victoria wind up at 777 Jackson Street at the mysterious – and aptly named – This Place Hotel (a reference to the Jackson’s 1980 song of the same name). Inside the This Place Hotel, Victoria, Vincent and Ichabod embark on a journey that ends with a dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

