Halloween Trees are all the Rage and Charlie is totally into it
Halloween Trees are all the rage… Decorated with bats, witches, skeletons and whatever else…Its lots of fun and will help you get into the Halloween spirit! Plus, if you’re on Pinterest- So many cool Halloween ideas, so little time!
Bought me a mini Tree for $99 bucks and well, I’m still working on it!
Check this out- You can combine Halloween into Christmas by decorating all spooky and than changing to holly and jolly!