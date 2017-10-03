Listen Live

Halloween Trees are all the Rage and Charlie is totally into it

Halloween Trees are all the rage… Decorated with bats, witches, skeletons and whatever else…Its lots […]

By Kool Parents

Halloween Trees are all the rage… Decorated with bats, witches, skeletons and whatever else…Its lots of fun and will help you get into the Halloween spirit!  Plus, if you’re on Pinterest- So many cool Halloween ideas, so little time!

Bought me a mini Tree for $99 bucks and well, I’m still working on it!

Check this out- You can combine Halloween into Christmas by decorating all spooky and than changing to holly and jolly!

 

Related posts

How to take a pregnancy test using Toothpaste

Horny Tortoise travels six miles to the local zoo in search of sex…

The average office worker spends how long each day actually working?