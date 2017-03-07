Listen Live

Hammer Used in Newmarket Hold Up

Police Searching for Middle Aged Suspect

By News

Police in Newmarket are hoping to nail the suspect they say held up a convenience store with a hammer. A middle aged man allegedly went into the Davis Drive store around 11:00 Monday night, and threatened the clerk with a hammer while demanding money. Police say he grabbed as much cash as he could from the till and ran. The suspect is described as:

  • male
  • white
  • 40 to 50 years of age
  • 5’10”
  • medium build
  • wearing dark-coloured sweater, dark toque, and scarf covering his face.

Anyone with information ias asked to call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631.

