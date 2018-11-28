Listen Live

Handmaid’s Tale Sequel on the Way

Atwood has written the sequel to her hit 1985 novel.

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

Canadian author, Margaret Atwood, has written a sequel to her 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale. It will be set 15 years after the original story and will be told by three women narrators.

If you haven’t read the original novel and but are watching the show, you probably heard that Season 2 of the show is not based on the book. The novel ends with Offred getting into the van.  What you might not know is that the post script of the novel is very interesting and, if you haven’t read the book, I don’t want to spoil that. What I’m saying is: read the novel! Then you’ll be very excited for the sequel because you’ll want to know… what happened!?

 

I’d also like to suggest the MaddAddam Trilogy from Atwood as something to add to your reading list. It’s quite a tale.

Photo: TitiNicola (Creative Commons)

