Hanson Goes to the Orchestra

I have a theory: add strings and it makes a song better. You see, there is something incredibly moving about the sound of strings. The swell of a dozen violins and cellos can give you goosebumps. Strings can take you soaring and then bring you into the quietest moment. I love them.

I also love Hanson. I have loved Hanson from the moment I first heard “Mmmbop” in 1997 but I didn’t see them in concert until 2013. Last Christmas, my husband joined me for their Christmas concert in Toronto and was, quite simply, impressed.They are incredibly talented.

And now, two of my favourites are teaming up: Hanson and strings!

Isaac, Taylor and Zachary Hanson teamed up with Oscar-winning composer David Campbell and put together orchestral arrangements to some of their biggest hits as well as brand new songs. They’re calling this new double album String Theory and the tour, with a symphony orchestra, begins this fall (2018). They have 2 shows at The Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto: November 20th and 21st.

Check out Part One of their documentary about the new album, which comes out this fall.