Hanson Releases New Video Starring Their Children

Between The 3 Brothers There are 12 (!!) Hanson Offspring

It’s been 20 years since MmmBop was released. Now, Hanson is back with a new song called “I Was Born” as they get ready to embark on a world tour.

Taylor Hanson told NPR that their new song is about “celebrating the dreams that we all have and the pure optimism of the human spirit.” He added “what better way to show that optimistic view of the world than through the eyes of children? ”

The good news is, Hanson didn’t have to pay any child actors. They used their own kids in the video. Between the 3 brothers they have 12 kids (seriously!) so there was no shortage.

Watch the video below:

