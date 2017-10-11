HAPPENING NOW: Incredible Colours at Algonquin Park

There is a magic that only occurs this time of year when the leaves change creating images that take your breath away.

Algonquin Park is among Canada’s most popular destinations during the Fall Season.

#algonquin #algonquinpark #autumn #autumnleaves #autumncolors A post shared by Sofie S. (@hey_sofiee) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

A few days @Algonquin_PP Fall colours are great. pic.twitter.com/wbGUHjn0TZ — Richard Hamilton (@RichardH62) October 7, 2017

Thousands of people travel to admire it’s endless landscape of brilliant colour.

Lookout from the Track & Tower trail in @Algonquin_PP !! Beautiful way to spend a holiday Monday! Fall colours are prime. pic.twitter.com/XILsE1zPpJ — Kevin Lockhart (@KevinLockhart77) October 9, 2017

Algonquin Park is just past peak Fall colour change status, this is your last chance in 2017 to see it.