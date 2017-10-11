Listen Live

HAPPENING NOW: Incredible Colours at Algonquin Park

This is your last chance of the year to see it...

By Darryl on the Drive

There is a magic that only occurs this time of year when the leaves change creating images that take your breath away.

Algonquin Park is among Canada’s most popular destinations during the Fall Season.

Thousands of people travel to admire it’s endless landscape of brilliant colour.

Algonquin Park is just past peak Fall colour change status, this is your last chance in 2017 to see it.

 

