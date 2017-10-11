HAPPENING NOW: Incredible Colours at Algonquin Park
This is your last chance of the year to see it...
There is a magic that only occurs this time of year when the leaves change creating images that take your breath away.
@Algonquin_PP it’s so stunning here!
# thankful
# beautiful pic.twitter.com/kGS6nzFouA
— Laurie (@lcarriere79) October 9, 2017
Algonquin Park is among Canada’s most popular destinations during the Fall Season.
A few days @Algonquin_PP Fall colours are great. pic.twitter.com/wbGUHjn0TZ
— Richard Hamilton (@RichardH62) October 7, 2017
Thousands of people travel to admire it’s endless landscape of brilliant colour.
Lookout from the Track & Tower trail in @Algonquin_PP !! Beautiful way to spend a holiday Monday! Fall colours are prime. pic.twitter.com/XILsE1zPpJ
— Kevin Lockhart (@KevinLockhart77) October 9, 2017
Algonquin Park is just past peak Fall colour change status, this is your last chance in 2017 to see it.