Happy Birthday Fred Penner!

Fred Penner turned 63 years-old today!

If you were a child through the 1980’s your breakfast consisted of three things:

Cereal (Honey Nut Cheerios for me) Fred Penner Mr. Dressup

Weekday mornings on CBC featured Fred Penner’s Place followed by Mr. Dressup.

Singing, dancing, drawing, crafts and unlocking imagination were all inspired by these two iconic Canadian entertainers.

Last summer Fred Penner came to Burls Creek Event Grounds in Oro Medonte for The Big Feastival. When he started playing, “The Cat Came Back” I might have been more excited than my son.

He’s still touring, this Saturday, November 10th Fred Penner will be in Gravenhurst at the Opera House.